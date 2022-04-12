Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
LeBron James, Alec Bohm and the Savannah Bananas on Today's SI Feed
LeBron James, Alec Bohm and the Savannah Bananas on Today's SI Feed

Look: Ken Griffey Jr.’s Impressive Zoom Background Shows Off Gold Glove Awards

For someone with as many accolades as Ken Griffey Jr., it seems only right that the various trophies and awards won over the course of his MLB career should be prominently displayed wherever he sees fit.

Turns out, that’s exactly what “The Kid” has done.

In screenshots taken by multiple media members on Tuesday, Griffey Jr. showed off an incredible Zoom background. Behind where the 52-year-old, first-ballot Hall-of-Famer was sitting was a display case, containing a number of his Gold Glove awards.

Although Griffey Jr.’s setup is golden, even he couldn’t seem to show off all of his fielding awards in one frame. The outfielder won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves from 1990 to ’99, so it’s no wonder why it would be difficult to give each one a chance to shine.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Gold Gloves were far from the only accolades that Griffey Jr. garnered over the course of his 22-year MLB career. He made 13 All-Star teams, led the American League in home runs four times, won seven Silver Slugger awards, and topped it all off with the 1997 AL MVP trophy. When added to the fact that he hit 630 career home runs, had his No. 24 jersey retired by the Mariners and was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016, he’s had one of the sport’s best ever careers.

Griffey Jr. has kept busy since his playing days came to an end as he started to work as a senior adviser to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in 2021. He also joined the Mariners ownership group last October, becoming the first former player to hold partnership interest in the Seattle’s baseball franchise.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

nolan smith
College Basketball

Nolan Smith Talks Louisville Job, Coach K: ‘He Was So Happy for Me’

Smith left his position as an assistant on Duke’s staff to join new head coach Kenny Payne and the Cardinals.

By Nick Selbe
adam-schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

Adam Schefter’s ‘Apology’ for Dwayne Haskins Tweet Feels Kinda Gross

The ESPN reporter used his podcast to offer an apology for the controversial post.

By Jimmy Traina
Urban Meyer while coaching the Jaguars.
Media

Urban Meyer Wants to Return to Being an Analyst

When talking about going back to TV, he said “that’s all still in conversation.”

By Joseph Salvador
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A view of the offical game ball during the second half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Jackson State’s Williams-Holliday Becomes First HBCU Draft Pick in 20 Years

The Fever selected the JSU star with the 25th pick on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott
Kevin Durant warming up for the Nets.
Play
NBA

Kevin Durant Comments on Tuesday Subway Shooting in Brooklyn

The Nets star called it “devastating.”

By Joseph Salvador
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and guard Anthony Edwards.
Play
NBA

‘Less Is More’: How Chris Finch Guided the Timberwolves Back to the Playoffs

The newly extended coach has played a notable role in Minnesota’s return to relevance this season.

By Michael Shapiro
A Puerto Rican flag.
Olympics

Police Say Mother of Olympian Killed by Stray Bullet

The 56-year-old was the victim of a nearby dispute.

By Associated Press
James Harden (13) and Kevin Durant (7) with the Nets.
Play
NBA

Report: Durant Took Issue With Harden’s Conditioning

He was reportedly shocked at how out of shape Harden was at the beginning of training camp.

By Joseph Salvador