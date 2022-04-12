For someone with as many accolades as Ken Griffey Jr., it seems only right that the various trophies and awards won over the course of his MLB career should be prominently displayed wherever he sees fit.

Turns out, that’s exactly what “The Kid” has done.

In screenshots taken by multiple media members on Tuesday, Griffey Jr. showed off an incredible Zoom background. Behind where the 52-year-old, first-ballot Hall-of-Famer was sitting was a display case, containing a number of his Gold Glove awards.

Although Griffey Jr.’s setup is golden, even he couldn’t seem to show off all of his fielding awards in one frame. The outfielder won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves from 1990 to ’99, so it’s no wonder why it would be difficult to give each one a chance to shine.

The Gold Gloves were far from the only accolades that Griffey Jr. garnered over the course of his 22-year MLB career. He made 13 All-Star teams, led the American League in home runs four times, won seven Silver Slugger awards, and topped it all off with the 1997 AL MVP trophy. When added to the fact that he hit 630 career home runs, had his No. 24 jersey retired by the Mariners and was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016, he’s had one of the sport’s best ever careers.

Griffey Jr. has kept busy since his playing days came to an end as he started to work as a senior adviser to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in 2021. He also joined the Mariners ownership group last October, becoming the first former player to hold partnership interest in the Seattle’s baseball franchise.

