Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Report: Yankees Analyst Paul O’Neill Calls Games Remotely Due to Vaccination Status

Former Yankees right fielder Paul O’Neill has worked as an analyst for his former team since 2002.

He had his season opener on Monday acting as the lead analyst for the Yankees-Blue Jays game. He still wasn’t physically present at Yankee Stadium, though. That’s because he is unvaccinated, sources told the New York Post.

The analyst worked from home in Ohio while announcers Michael Kay and David Cone worked from the booth. O’Neill still appeared in a suit and had a Yankees themed background. 

During the Yankees’ opening games at home over the last week, O’Neill was not present in the broadcasting booth for YES network. He wasn’t even working as the lead analyst during the Yankees-Red Sox opening series.  

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He technically would be allowed in the booth, per MLB’s rules regarding unvaccinated workers. However, he would not be able to enter the clubhouse, the interview room or the field during batting practice. If he wants to appear on air, he wouldn’t have to wear a mask, but he would have to in common areas around the booth. 

Currently, O’Neill is not scheduled to work another game after the Blue Jays series until May. This would give him and the Yankees an opportunity to figure out a plan moving forward this season.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes  

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

kevin durant (1)
NBA

Kevin Durant Explains Why He’d Choose Joel Embiid as NBA MVP

It’s been a thrilling three-horse race for NBA MVP this season between Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Durant is giving the nod to the Sixers big man.

By Nick Selbe
Karim Benzema stuns Chelsea in extra time
Soccer

How Real Madrid Outlasted Chelsea in a UCL Quarterfinal for the Ages

After an instant classic at the Bernabéu, it’s Real Madrid that’s going through, while Chelsea is left to confront its uncertain future.

By Jonathan Wilson
USATSI_18057417
MMA

Gilbert Burns 'Not Done' With Khamzat Chimaev

"I will see him again," Burns told MMA Underground after Saturday's defeat at UFC 273.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
The helmet of Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz sits on display for his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium.
Play
NFL

Congress Pens Letter About Commanders’ Alleged Financial Misconduct

The Committee of Oversight and Reform sent the Federal Trade Commission an explosive letter detailing its new findings into Washington.

By Daniela Perez
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates his extra-time goal vs. Chelsea.
Play
Soccer

Benzema’s Extra-Time Winner vs. Chelsea Sends Real Madrid to UCL Semis

After the Spanish giants blew a 3–1 aggregate lead, French star Karim Benzema scored the winning goal in extra time to eliminate the defending European champion.

By Andrew Gastelum
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws the football prior to a game against the Dolphins.
NFL

Ray Lewis Says Ravens Can’t Let Lamar Jackson Leave Baltimore

The legendary former Ravens linebacker said “It would be crazy if we ever came close to letting him hit the market.”

By Wilton Jackson
nfl-daniel-snyder-roger-goodell-mess
NFL

NFL Can Still Turn Snyder Mess Into a Positive

The league has a second chance to do the right thing in Washington ... in more ways than one.

By Conor Orr
Villarreal-bayern-UCL
Play
Soccer

Villarreal Stuns Bayern, Advances to UCL Semifinals

First Juventus, now Bayern Munich. Villarreal is proving to be the giant killer in this season’s Champions League.

By Avi Creditor