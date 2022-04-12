Former Yankees right fielder Paul O’Neill has worked as an analyst for his former team since 2002.

He had his season opener on Monday acting as the lead analyst for the Yankees-Blue Jays game. He still wasn’t physically present at Yankee Stadium, though. That’s because he is unvaccinated, sources told the New York Post.

The analyst worked from home in Ohio while announcers Michael Kay and David Cone worked from the booth. O’Neill still appeared in a suit and had a Yankees themed background.

During the Yankees’ opening games at home over the last week, O’Neill was not present in the broadcasting booth for YES network. He wasn’t even working as the lead analyst during the Yankees-Red Sox opening series.

He technically would be allowed in the booth, per MLB’s rules regarding unvaccinated workers. However, he would not be able to enter the clubhouse, the interview room or the field during batting practice. If he wants to appear on air, he wouldn’t have to wear a mask, but he would have to in common areas around the booth.

Currently, O’Neill is not scheduled to work another game after the Blue Jays series until May. This would give him and the Yankees an opportunity to figure out a plan moving forward this season.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes