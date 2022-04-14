Skip to main content
Kevin Durant, Tom Brady and Patrick Beverley on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady Has Request for Elon Musk If He Buys Twitter: ‘Delete the Combine Photo’

For many, the first thing they’d change about Twitter is adding an edit button. For Tom Brady, his top priority is much more personal: delete that dang NFL combine photo.

You know the one, and Brady is assuming that tech mogul Elon Musk does too. Musk stole the headlines on Thursday when he made a public offer to purchase Twitter for a whopping $54.20 per share, which would put a $43 billion valuation on the social-media platform.

Should a sale go through, its impact on how Twitter runs and is used would be substantial. Brady, though, appears to be focused on one single issue.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is the most accomplished player the sport has ever seen, and is still at the top of his game in his mid-40s. Yet that iconic photo from when Brady was at the NFL draft combine 22 years ago has made a lasting impression all these years later. It seems Brady is finally sick of seeing it pop up consistently online.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

• Bubba Watson Tweets Following Rumored Saudi Interest
• Shaq Avoids Painful Wager Thanks to Hornets Loss in Play-In Game
• Urban Meyer Asked If He Didn’t Know Who Aaron Donald Was

