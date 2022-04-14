Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Urban Meyer Created a Toxic Culture, According to a Report by The Athletic
Urban Meyer Created a Toxic Culture, According to a Report by The Athletic

Urban Meyer on If He Didn’t Know Who Aaron Donald Was: ‘That’s So Silly’

Urban Meyer’s short-lived stint coaching the Jaguars was filled with both on-field and off-field drama that eventually resulted in his firing after several reports detailed his actions behind the scenes. One of the more embarrassing storylines came from The Athletic in March when it was reported that the coach didn’t even know who Aaron Donald was

During an interview on the The Tim May Podcast, Urban Meyer was directly asked if he actually knew who Aaron Donald was. His comments can be heard here at the 29:00 minute mark

“I’ve heard some silly things in my life,” he said “You shouldn’t even address something like that it’s so silly.” 

At the time, it didn’t seem so silly. In the same article, details of Meyer’s “toxic” environment in Jacksonville were reported. Meyer made it commonplace to insult, belittle and threaten both his assistant coaches and players with termination, per The Athletic. In the midst of his team’s disappointing 2–11 run under his guidance, Meyer didn’t even know who the star Rams player was. 

“Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams?” Meyer asked one staffer during the season, according to The Athletic. “I’m hearing he might be a problem for us.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Before this report, Meyer’s start to the Jacksonville job was anything but good. Among the first public issues that arose for him during the season came when a video went viral of Meyer dancing at a bar with a woman who was not his wife in  an Ohio restaurant after a Week 4 loss to the Bengals. He was eventually fired in December shortly after it surfaced that he kicked Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo.

Even if Meyer knew who Donald was, there’s just too much to ignore on his time in Jacksonville and the NFL. 

More NFL Coverage:

• USFL Championship Futures Odds
• Mayfield: Seahawks Are ‘Most Likely Option’ for Potential Trade
• Jerry Jones Says He's Open to Trading Up During NFL Draft
• Ram Digest: Exes to XFL: League's Head Coaches Include Two Former Rams

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Courtesy Adli Edwards
MMA

The Weekly Takedown: Edwards has Career-Making Opportunity at Bellator 277

The rising featherweight enters Bellator 277 as a massive underdog against Aaron Pico but says 'a lot of people are going to be surprised.'

By Justin Barrasso
Shaquille O'Neal speaks at the NBA hall of fame.
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaq Avoids Painful Wager Thanks to Hornets Loss in Play-In Game

The NBA Hall of Famer was so confident the Hawks would win, he put his hand on the line.

By Daniel Chavkin
john-sterling-yankees
Extra Mustard

Watch: Yankees Announcer John Sterling Bungles Home Run Call

The famous New York play-by-play commentator hilariously made the wrong call on the final out of the eighth inning on Wednesday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Freddy Rincon playing for Colombia
Soccer

Former Colombia, Real Madrid Midfielder Freddy Rincón Dies

The former Colombian national team captain died after being injured in a car crash.

By Associated Press
Billy Napier during his introductory press conference at Florida.
Play
College Football

Napier Says Florida Will Wear Black Jerseys, Likely by 2023

He says the jerseys will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to military families.

By Joseph Salvador
Green Bay Packers Robert Tonyan
Play
Fantasy

Robert Tonyan, Dallas Goedert on Fantasy Buy and Sell Value Tight Ends List

Most mid-tier fantasy tight ends aren't much better than late-round fliers.

By Matt De Lima
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Detroit Pistons’Braxton Key in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, April 8, 2022.
Play
Betting

NBA Eastern Conference Betting Preview: Bucks Poised to Return to Finals

The Bucks (+240) are the favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the Eastern Conference, while the seventh-seeded Nets have the second-best odds (+333).

By Kyle Wood
michael-irvin
Play
Extra Mustard

Irvin Thinks Decisions by Hill, Adams Could Backfire

The Hall of Fame wideout is questioning the game’s current top talents at receiver.

By Michael Shapiro