College Baseball Pitcher Facing Expulsion After Tackling Runner

Apparently, they love football so much in Texas that baseball players are now tackling. At least that was the case in a game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford College. 

After first baseman Josh Phillips hit a home run to give NCTC the lead, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward decided to tackle him as he rounded third base.

The incident didn’t lead to a brawl, even though the Lions’ players emptied their bench, but the game was suspended.

After the game, the Coyote’s released a statement condemning Woodward’s actions, saying the pitcher may get expelled as a result. Additionally, the Weatherford College police are investigating the incident.

“We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball,” Weatherford head coach Jeff Lightfoot said. “This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

In NCTC’s statement, the program appreciated Weatherford College’s accountability. It is too soon to tell how Woodward will ultimately be disciplined, but it is likely he is done playing baseball for this year at least.

