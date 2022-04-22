Skip to main content
Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Red Sox, Mets Minor League Teams

A game between the minor league Portland Sea Dogs (the Red Sox’ Double A affiliate) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) turned into an all-out brawl on Thursday. 

The fight took place in the bottom of the third inning with the Rumble Ponies holding a 3–1 advantage. Portland first baseman Tyreque Reed was hit on the hand by a pitch from Binghamton pitcher Marcel Renteria. 

But while he was on his way to first base, Reed came to a halt nearly halfway up the line when Renteria said something to him that clearly upset him.

Reed, in turn, turned around, ran toward Renteria and knocked him to the ground with a punch a couple feet in front of the pitcher’s mound. As Renteria hit the ground, dugouts from both teams cleared, leading to the wild scene on the field.

Both Reed and Portland third baseman Brett Baty were ejected from the game.

