Draymond Green Thinks Kevin Durant Will Be Motivated for Game 3 vs. Celtics

It’s been a tough start to the playoffs for Kevin Durant and the Nets, who trail 0–2 to the Celtics after dropping two close games. A former teammate of Durant’s has noticed something interesting about how Brooklyn has been using their star forward.

Warriors forward Draymond Green was surprised by how the Nets are letting the Celtics defense pick up Durant so high up the floor.

“[Durant] just looked like he couldn’t find a rhythm,” Green said. “I was very shocked that they had him bringing the ball up so much because guys were just getting into him at halfcourt climbing into his dribble.”

Green also had a lot of praise for Boston’s defense when discussing the series on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

“You’ve got guys flying at him left and right,” Green said. “Every time he shoots the ball it’s two guys contesting his shot, one from the rear view, a guy in front, you’ve got guys on the side of him contesting his shot. The defense that Boston is playing is absolutely incredible.”

However, Green doesn’t believe the Nets and Durant will go down quietly. 

As for how Brooklyn can make a comeback, Green believes the Nets will make a schematic adjustment to make life harder for the Celtics.

“I expect Brooklyn to put KD in more pin downs to where he’s catching the ball at the free throw line, at the elbow area, because good luck stopping him,” he said.

