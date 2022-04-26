Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
The Celtics Complete Their Sweep of the Brooklyn Nets
The Celtics Complete Their Sweep of the Brooklyn Nets

NBA Twitter Mocks Old Nets Takes After Celtics’ Sweep

The Nets were eliminated from the playoffs in a first-round sweep on Monday night, and NBA Twitter made sure to have big fun at their expense.

116–112 Game 4 loss to the Celtics spelled the end of Brooklyn’s season, and a postseason that fell far below preseason hopes and expectations. At the forefront of that disappointment—and the social media jokes—are Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the star leaders of a club many thought could go far this postseason.

In fact, many of those hot takes, like almost everything on the internet, can be found with a little bit of research. 

Luckily, for those looking for a quick way to get in on the fun, Freezing Cold Takes took the liberty of reheating some of those old predictions.

The popular Twitter account highlighted comments from FS1 Chris Broussard picking the Nets to win the East prior to the start of the playoffs. Shaun Morash of CBS Sports was also spotlighted for saying he feels bad for James Harden, who was traded to the 76ers in a deal for Ben Simmons. Harden’s Sixers lead the Raptors 3–2 after losing on Monday night.

Freezing Cold Takes also highlighted an old tweet from Simmons, who arrived to the team in February and ended up missing the entire season. The then-76ers star’s tweet came after the team was eliminated by none other than the Celtics in the first round in 2020. You’ll also notice a rather interesting reply from one brave user...

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The account also shared a video from Durant trash talking Celtics coach Ime Udoka during last year’s Summer Olympics. KD and Udoka can be heard discussing Nets guard Patty Mills, who averaged less than seven points in the first round.

And to top it all off, a pair of graphics dating back to last summer resurfaced as a harsh reality check to two of the NBA’s most talked-about fanbases about what could’ve been. Sorry, Lakers fans.

“Dream” NBA Finals matchups aside, the Nets, their fans and supporters likely never envisioned a first-round loss—let alone a sweep—to the same team Brooklyn swept a year ago. 

Nevertheless, the Nets’ premature exit should result in more hot takes and jokes for the foreseeable future, especially with the team needing to address a number of question marks in the offseason.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 17, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; The helmet of Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz sits on display for his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Reports: Virginia AG to Investigate Washington Commanders

The investigation has been opened in response to allegations of financial improprieties involving Washington owner Dan Snyder.

By Jelani Scott
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0).
Play
NBA

Celtics Finish Sweep of Nets Despite Losing Jayson Tatum

Kevin Durant’s 39 points weren’t enough to stop Boston from punching its ticket to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

By Zach Koons
Mar 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with guard Desmond Bane (22) after a basket against the Orlando Magic during the first half at FedExForum.
Extra Mustard

Morant Gifts Grizzlies' Bane His Most Improved Player Award

The Grizzlies star gave the trophy to the sharpshooter guard in recognition of his sensational second season.

By Jelani Scott
Injured Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) holds a basketball during a timeout.
Play
NBA

Ben Simmons Not on Nets Bench for Game 4 vs. Celtics

The 25-year-old wasn’t even in the arena when Brooklyn took the floor on Monday night.

By Zach Koons
Brendan Hausen
College Basketball

Villanova Hoops Recruit Brendan Hausen Torn After Jay Wright Addresses Retirement on Zoom Call

Hausen originally committed in September and will visit the Villanova campus on Monday.

By Jason Jordan
A woman stands in front of the United States Supreme Court.
More Sports

SCOTUS Hears Arguments About Praying High School FB Coach

Bremerton High School’s Joseph Kennedy was put on paid leave for praying with students after games, despite the school’s repeated requests for him to stop.

By Associated Press
Drew Brees stands on the sidelines before the game between the Saints and the Bills.
NFL

Report: Drew Brees a Candidate for Troy Aikman’s Old Job

He reportedly prefers to be at games.

By Joseph Salvador
denzel washington
Extra Mustard

Denzel Washington Gives Heat Impromptu Speech in Hotel Lobby

Before their Game 4 win over the Hawks, Miami players were treated to a moving speech after a seemingly chance encounter with the iconic actor.

By Nick Selbe