1. It’s not just players, such as Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram and Jalen Brunson, who have had memorable first-round performances in the NBA playoffs.

Turner broadcaster Ian Eagle is peaking at the right time, too. Eagle has enjoyed quite a run that started with his noteworthy performance during the NCAA tournament, which we discussed on his recent SI Media Podcast appearance.

Eagle gave us the call of the playoffs Tuesday night when Grizzlies star Ja Morant gave us the play of the postseason.

Late in the third quarter, Morant dribbled at half court, made a quick move to his right, drove to the hoop and then exploded to dunk over Minnesota’s Malik Beasley.

As with most great calls on television, less is more. Eagle kept it simple, saying, “Morant. OHHHHHHHHHH! A JA BREAKER!”

Electric.

Just a perfect call at the perfect moment. Fans on Twitter heaped praise on Eagle for adding to the moment, causing him to trend.

After the game, I asked Eagle whether he had that “Ja Breaker” line ready to go or whether it was spur of the moment. I also asked him where that dunk stacked up among the best he’s seen in his 28 years calling NBA action.

“You just want to meet the moment in those situations,” said Eagle. “Lots of stuff marinates in your head, but you never know if you’ll actually use it. Morant is an insane talent, so you have to be aware that he could do something special every time he touches the ball. It’s definitely a top-five dunk that I’ve called–Vince Carter, Kobe Bryant, Blake Griffin and Shawn Kemp come to mind. Given the stage, Morant’s dunk ranks right up there.”

As for what he thought about trending on social media, Eagle, who is not active on Twitter but has admitted to having a secret account, said, “Twitter is the purest form of love. So I hear.”

2. A lot has been made of Jerry West's rough portrayal in HBO's Winning Time. Last week, West demanded a retraction and apology. Interestingly, HBO has doubled down.

Author Jeff Pearlman, whose book inspired the HBO show, also defended Winning Time‘s portrayal of West.

3. Charles Barkley criticized Kevin Durant after the Nets’ embarrassing first-round sweep at the hands of the Celtics on Monday night. Durant spent part of his Tuesday mocking Barkley on his Instagram account. Tuesday night, Barkley fired back at Durant and continued the “drives the bus” narrative.

Then the fun really started with Inside the NBA showing why it’s the best sports studio show in history with these two amazing segments.

4. The Twins beat the Tigers, 5–4, last night on a play that you absolutely positively must watch.

5. I can't remember the last time I've seen so much poise, focus and athleticism at a baseball game.

6. The latest edition of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features a conversation with Kenny Smith from Inside the NBA.

Smith talks about his experience as a cast member since 1998, what it’s like to work with Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson and what goes into each show. Smith also weighs in on whether he thinks Barkley will follow through with his promise to retire in two years. Other topics discussed with Smith include Inside the NBA mocking the Timberwolves for their wild celebration after winning their play-in game, Kyrie Irving responding to hostile Celtics fans, the Warriors peaking at the right time and much more.

Following the conversation with Smith, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York joins Jimmy for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include HBO’s Winning Time, the report that Apple TV+ is in line to acquire the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, whether the increase in live betting will lead to more bad behavior from fans at sporting events, Kevin Harlan reading a promo for a Girls Gone Wild exposé special and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: How about a little food porn to get you through hump day?

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.