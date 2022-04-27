During Game 5 of the Grizzlies-Timberwolves series, things got heated between Memphis guard Desmond Bane and Minnesota coach Chris Finch.

While Bane was on the sidelines waiting to throw an inbound pass in the second quarter, Finch was standing close to the Grizzlies guard and talking with the referee.

Bane then attempted to move Finch away, which the second-year head coach was not pleased with. It was another moment of tension in what has been a contentious series.

The official intervened immediately and assessed Bane with a technical foul.

Despite the troubling foul, the Grizzlies guard finished with 25 points as he went 9-for-20 from the field and three-for-eight from three.

The Grizzlies took home a 111–109 and grabbed a 3–2 series lead. Game 5 will take place on Friday, April 29.

