Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane Pushes Timberwolves HC Chris Finch During Inbound Play

During Game 5 of the Grizzlies-Timberwolves series, things got heated between Memphis guard Desmond Bane and Minnesota coach Chris Finch.

While Bane was on the sidelines waiting to throw an inbound pass in the second quarter, Finch was standing close to the Grizzlies guard and talking with the referee.

Bane then attempted to move Finch away, which the second-year head coach was not pleased with. It was another moment of tension in what has been a contentious series.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The official intervened immediately and assessed Bane with a technical foul.

Despite the troubling foul, the Grizzlies guard finished with 25 points as he went 9-for-20 from the field and three-for-eight from three. 

The Grizzlies took home a 111–109 and grabbed a 3–2 series lead. Game 5 will take place on Friday, April 29. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics.
Play
Extra Mustard

KD Unimpressed With TNT’s Segment on Feud With Barkley

Durant was ready for more pettiness from the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew in his latest feud with Charles Barkley.

By Wilton Jackson
Seton Hall welcomes Shaheen Holloway as the new men's basketball head coach
College Basketball

Shaheen Holloway to Announce Jets Draft Pick

The Seton Hall coach who led New Jersey-based Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight is originally from Queens, N.Y.

By Madison Williams
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88)
NFL

Lions Use Fifth-Year Option for TE TJ Hockenson

The former first-round pick will become a free agent in 2024 if a contract extension is not agreed upon by then.

By Madison Williams
Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Recent Comments

The Hall of Fame forward: “Life is different when you’re driving the bus.”

By Wilton Jackson
AP22116806986949
College

Goodbye, NCAA President Mark Emmert, and Good Luck to Whomever Takes Your Place

He was able to avoid the spotlight and outright mutiny. But the figurehead’s blunders and overall inaction has all but stripped the NCAA of any power and credibility.

By Pat Forde
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11)
Extra Mustard

Fans Blast Kyrie Irving for ‘Managing’ the Nets Comment

Brooklyn was swept by the Celtics right before the guard made his comments on the future of the team.

By Madison Williams
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson (19)
College Football

Ex-UGA LB Adam Anderson Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

The former Georgia standout will have an arraignment on June 13.

By Wilton Jackson
Houston Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork (75)
NFL

Vince Wilfork’s Son Pleads Guilty to Stealing SB Rings

Two Super Bowl rings, two AFC Championship rings and a college football championship ring were stolen and sold.

By Madison Williams