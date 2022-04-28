Draymond Green has never been afraid to speak his mind. Facing the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Warriors’ first round series, he did just that after a controversial play that occurred when he wasn’t even on the court.

Denver’s Bones Hyland was called for an offensive foul when he drove to the basket and, while going up for the shot, kneed Golden State’s Otto Porter Jr. in the groin. Green shouted his displeasure from the sidelines, and compared the play to the infamous Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals when he was suspended from the following game for a similar act.

Without Green in Game 5, the Warriors lost an opportunity to clinch the title at home, then lost Game 6 in Cleveland before falling just short at home in Game 7 in one of the most iconic NBA Finals in league history.

Green and the Warriors went on to win to clinch the first-round series Wednesday, the Golden State forward finishing with 11 points, six assists, two rebounds and three blocks. But clearly the incident from the historic Finals collapse still remains a sore spot for the four-time All-Star.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors.