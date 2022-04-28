Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Irked by Bones Hyland’s All-Too-Familiar Kick in Warriors-Nuggets

Draymond Green has never been afraid to speak his mind. Facing the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Warriors’ first round series, he did just that after a controversial play that occurred when he wasn’t even on the court.

Denver’s Bones Hyland was called for an offensive foul when he drove to the basket and, while going up for the shot, kneed Golden State’s Otto Porter Jr. in the groin. Green shouted his displeasure from the sidelines, and compared the play to the infamous Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals when he was suspended from the following game for a similar act.

Without Green in Game 5, the Warriors lost an opportunity to clinch the title at home, then lost Game 6 in Cleveland before falling just short at home in Game 7 in one of the most iconic NBA Finals in league history. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Green and the Warriors went on to win to clinch the first-round series Wednesday, the Golden State forward finishing with 11 points, six assists, two rebounds and three blocks. But clearly the incident from the historic Finals collapse still remains a sore spot for the four-time All-Star.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

mark emmert
Play
College

Division I Commissioners Unsure of Identity of Next NCAA President

As the NCAA faces a major transition period, administrators weigh in on the soon-to-be vacated commissioner position: “That’s a really, really difficult job.”

By Nick Selbe
Darren Waller smiles for the Raiders.
NFL

Raiders TE Darren Waller Dismisses Trade Rumors Before Draft

The Las Vegas star is happy with where he is.

By Daniel Chavkin
mock-draft-daily-cover-facebook
Fantasy

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Matt De Lima's Final Update

Final update to Matt De Lima's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

By Matt De Lima
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

Bucks Advance With Game 5 Win Over Bulls

The reigning NBA champions only dropped one game to Chicago in the first-round series.

By Madison Williams
Sage Steele emcees the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards in 2019.
Media

ESPN’s Sage Steele Sues Network Over Free Speech Claims

The SportsCenter host claims she was “sidelined” from major assignments after comments she made last year on Jay Cutler’s podcast.

By Madison Williams
A Washington Commanders helmet
NFL

Commanders’ 2022 NFL draft picks: Who Washington took each round

The Commanders will begin their draft with the No. 11 pick in the first round.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sean Payton on the sidelines for the Saints.
NFL

Sean Payton Close to Signing Deal With Fox, per Report

The former Saints head coach is heading to television next year.

By Daniel Chavkin
cowboys helmet
NFL

Cowboys’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Dallas Took Each Round

After a 12-win season, the Cowboys hold the No. 24 pick in the first round of this year’s draft.

By Nick Selbe