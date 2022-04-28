Skip to main content
Watch: Bills QB Josh Allen Reads Mean Tweets From 2018 NFL Draft

The NFL draft is a day where future NFL stars start their careers, and yes, busts are born. About four years ago, a large portion of Bills fans thought their team had made a horrible mistake when they selected a quarterback from Wyoming with the No. 7 pick. And they couldn’t have been more wrong. 

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best signal-callers in the NFL today and on Thursday the team had some fun at the expense of their fans from 2018. In a segment where Allen read mean tweets from his draft night, a game derived from the segment on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, he couldn’t help but laugh at some of the hate he got. 

Several expletives can be seen in the tweets but Allen found it all hilarious. Why wouldn’t he? The majority of NFL fans and analysts could have never guessed what the 25-year-old would eventually become. 

He finished 2021 with 4,407 passing yards and 42 total touchdowns to lead Buffalo to an 11–6 finish and an AFC East title. The year before that, he was named second-team All-Pro and appeared in his first Pro Bowl. The team will look to once again strike gold Thursday night in the 2022 NFL draft. 

The big night starts at 7 p.m. ET. Buffalo’s first pick will be at No. 25. 

Buffalo Bills
