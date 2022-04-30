Skip to main content
Quarterbacks Dominate Day 2 of the NFL Draft
Quarterbacks Dominate Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Punter Matt Araiza Has Perfect Reaction to Being Picked by Bills

The “Punt God” has found a home in Buffalo.

Shortly after the Bills selected Matt Araiza at No. 180 in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, the former San Diego State star may have made some fans among the Bills Mafia.

“SOMEONE GET ME A TABLE!!” Araiza tweeted

Johnson: NFL Draft: Meet Matt Araiza, Punt God 

Araiza was the third punter selected in this year’s draft behind Penn State’s Jordan Stout (Ravens) and Georgia’s Jake Camarda (Buccaneers).

Although he has a new home in the NFL, Araiza took note of the two punters who were selected before him. “The people who know me know that I take things personally … I’ll have a lot of motivation to dominate this season,” Araiza said.

While Araiza is reportedly not a big fan of the "Punt God" nickname, it does fit him well. The Ray Guy Award recipient averaged 51.2 yards per punt, which set a NCAA record

In high school, Araiza made his first headlines when he punted from his own 20 yard line and the opposing team started its drive inside its own 10. Before making a name for himself at SDSU as a junior, Araiza redshirted with the program and then moved to placekicking and kickoff duties during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central. 

