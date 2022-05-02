The 2022 MLB season is less than a month old, but Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor might’ve already made the catch of the year.

In the bottom of the fifth inning during Monday’s game against the Cardinals, St. Louis catcher Andrew Knizner drove a pitch to deep left field. Taylor, who was in his usual spot in center, took off immediately, sprinting toward the outfield fence.

At the warning track, Taylor leapt off of one foot, scaled the wall and snared the ball in his glove after it had already gone over the fence but before it had hit the bleachers, robbing Knizner of a home run. All the while, his back was turned to the field and his body contorted in the only way possible to make the catch.

Taylor’s incredible snag got the Royals out of the inning and kept them within one run of the Cardinals heading into the sixth inning. He also earned a round of applause from some home fans in St. Louis as well as a small grin from Kansas City starter Zack Greinke.

Taylor, 31, won a Gold Glove Award for his efforts in centerfield during the 2021 season. He began his career with the Nationals and won a World Series with the organization in 2019.

