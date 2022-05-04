Armando Bacot to Star in Outer Banks Season 3

Armando Bacot’s breakout few months continues.

After a junior season where he helped lead North Carolina to a national championship appearance, the center is spending his offseason hitting the small screen. Bacot posted pictures on social media in Charlotte on the set of the Netflix series “Outer Banks.”

Bacot is cast to appear in multiple episodes of the series as a character named “Mando.”

“Outer Banks” is set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, a set of islands that sits just off the coast of the state. Its first two seasons, which revolves around a group of teenagers searching for treasure and the main character’s father, were a hit for Netflix.

Bacot has already announced he is returning for his senior year season in 2022, as four of North Carolina’s starting five from this season are running it back.

Last year, Bacot played in 39 games and recorded 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, while recording a double-double in each of his six NCAA tournament games. In fact, Bacot totaled at least 15 rebounds in five of those six games.

His success on the season earned him a spot on First Team All-ACC, and he came in second for ACC Player of the Year.

