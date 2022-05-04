Skip to main content
Blue Jays Fan’s Kind Act Toward Young Yankees Fan Goes Viral

No matter the time of the year, rivalries between AL East fanbases are among the most ferocious in baseball. However, on Tuesday night in New York, a Blue Jays fan showed that some instances are more important than the outcome of a game. 

During Tuesday night’s contest between the Yankees and Blue Jays, New York slugger Aaron Judge blasted a home run into the upper-deck of the outfield stands during the top of the sixth inning. A lucky Toronto supporter came up with the loose baseball, but he didn’t hold on to it for very long. 

Immediately after picking it up, the Blue Jays fan turned to a young Yankees fan nearby and handed him the ball. Wearing a shirt with “Judge” written on the back, the New York fan graciously accepted the ball, bursting into tears and giving the Toronto fan a hug. 

Now that’s what baseball is all about.

Judge, who went 2-for-5 with 3 RBI in the Yankees 9–1 win over the Blue Jays, found out about the interaction in the stands after the game. Needless to say, he was excited to hear about it.

“That’s what’s special about this game,” Judge said, according to MLB.com. “It doesn’t matter what jersey you wear. Everybody’s a fan; everybody appreciates this game. That’s pretty cool. I’ve got to check out that video; that’s special.”

