The Twins called up first baseman Jose Miranda from Triple A affiliate St. Paul Saints earlier this week. While the No. 93 prospect in MLB has just started his career in the majors, he already has one celebrity supporter.

Miranda is the cousin of actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Broadway legend congratulated his cousin on his Major League debut on Monday, in which he went 0-for-4 at the plate vs. the Orioles.

On Tuesday, Miranda clocked his first MLB hit with a double off of Bruce Zimmerman and picked up his first RBI as Gio Urshela ran home. His hit gave the Twins the lead in the fourth inning of a game Minnesota ended up winning 7–2.

This was Miranda’s only hit of the night, as he went 1-for-5.

Orioles play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown made sure to give a nod to Miranda’s cousin’s world-famous musical Hamilton after his double.

“History has its eyes on ... that baseball,” Brown said, paying homage to the song “History Has Its Eyes On You.”

