Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Seahawks Draftee Coby Bryant Will Wear Kobe’s No. 8 in NFL

New Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant is known for being named after Lakers Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, and he isn’t shying away from it as he enters the NFL.

The Seattle rookie posted on his Instagram that he will wear No. 8 with Seattle to honor Kobe, since that was the Lakers’ star’s number when he first entered the league. No. 24, which Kobe wore to finish his career, currently belongs to Seattle’s Justin Coleman.

Coby wore No. 7 while playing at Cincinnati, but he decided to wear No. 8 in Kobe’s honor for the College Football Playoff semifinal game vs. Alabama. Last year, the cornerback earned first-team All-AAC and won the Jim Thorpe Award for the best defensive back in the country.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

According to ESPN, Coby played basketball in high school and wore No. 24 out of respect for the late NBA legend. 

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 11, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; An NCAA logo flag at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College

Tennessee Governor Signs Collegiate Transgender Athlete Ban

The bill was signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Friday, and will go into effect July 1.

By Associated Press
Kyle Hamilton hold up his new Ravens jersey at the NFL draft.
NFL

Ravens GM Did Not Expect Kyle Hamilton to Be Available

Eric DeCosta explained why the Ravens draft didn’t play out as he expected.

By Daniel Chavkin
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Marcus Crowley (24) runs upfield during Ohio State's first football practice of fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
College Football

OSU RB Marcus Crowley to Medically Retire, Ryan Day Says

Day said the running back suffered another “significant injury.”

By Wilton Jackson
Charles-Oliveira-ufc-269
MMA

Oliveira Misses Weight, Ruled Ineligible for Lightweight Title

The fight will still go on, but the reigning lightweight champion will be ineligible for the crown in Saturday night’s title fight with Justin Gaethje.

By Mike McDaniel
Washington Spirit players, coaches, and staff pose with for a picture after receiving their championship rings at a ceremony.
Soccer

NWSL Challenge Cup Achieves Pay Equity With UKG Sponsorship

The sponsorship will create the first professional women’s soccer tournament to achieve equal pay in 2023.

By Madison Williams
Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, April 29, 2022, in Milwaukee.
MLB

Christian Yelich Is Back in MVP Form

By Matt Martell
First place gold medals are prepared at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Ind., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Perfect North hosted the Special Olympics State Winter Games for Indiana, beginning with opening ceremonies on Sunday and concluding with finals and awards on Tuesday. Special Olympics Perfect North
Olympics

Univ. of Minnesota to host 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

“This will be the single biggest sporting event in the United States during that year,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday.

By Associated Press
Sebastian Vettel
Formula1

Vettel Calls Out Growing Climate Crisis Ahead of F1 Miami Grand Prix

The Aston Martin driver said, “I find it alarming and I’m surprised that we go to a place that is not going to be there in 50 years time.”

By Madeline Coleman