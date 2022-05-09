Rudy Gobert is evidently not one to back down when challenged by one of the most dominant athletes in NBA history. Although we’ll never see this trash talk exchange manifest on the court.

During a recent appearance on the Big Podcast with Shaq, Shaquille O’Neal sounded off on Gobert and said that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year would have no chance of shutting him down. The Jazz center responded to O’Neal’s assertion in the comments section.

“I would lock his a-- up," Gobert said on Instagram.

The whole conversation started when Spice Adams told O’Neal, “I think Rudy Gobert could hold you to like 12 points.” The four-time NBA champion responded with, “Yeah, in the first three minutes.”

“It’s against my religion for someone to hold me one-on-one. I take that personally.”

O’Neal is a three-time Finals MVP, two-time NBA scoring champion and is eighth all-time in NBA scoring. Gobert is known for his shot-blocking, but he’d had his hands full with one of the best scorers to ever live. Unfortunately, we’ll never see the matchup come to fruition.

