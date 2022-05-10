Quarterback Dylan Raiola announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday, becoming the first high school player from the class of 2024 to join the Buckeyes.

After revealing the next step of his football career, Raiola received a special message of congratulations from ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

“Known your Dad for years..very happy for you Dylan..congratulations on becoming a Buckeye. Keep grindin till ya get to Columbus!” Herbstreit wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Raiola is the son of former Lions offensive lineman, Dominic Raiola. He is considered to be one of the top prospects in the class of 2024 and had received offers from major programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC and Nebraska, his father’s alma mater.

At 6’ 3”, 220 pounds, Raiola burst onto the scene during his sophomore season while playing for former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna in Burleson, Texas. He threw for 3,243 yards and 42 touchdowns during his sophomore campaign, his first as a starter.

Raiola will play his upcoming season in Arizona after transferring to Chandler High School following his two years in Texas.

