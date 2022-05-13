Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving Unlikely to Have Current Nike Deal Extended, per Report

Kyrie Irving is coming off a tumultuous season, and things don’t seem to be getting smoother for him. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Nike is not expected to extend Irving beyond the expiration of their current contract with him, which ends in 2023.

Irving originally signed this deal with Nike in 2014, and he has had one of the company’s biggest and most popular signature shoe brands in that span. The last shoe of this deal is expected to be released this fall.

Nike declined to comment on the situation.

“We don't comment on contracts or rumors or speculation. Kyrie remains a Nike athlete,” a Nike spokesperson told ESPN.

According to Wojnarowski, Nike is still likely to work with Irving in the future for products like “retro shoes from previous collections.” However, it doesn’t seem like the relationship between the two sides will include new shoe designs.

On the court, Irving and the Nets still have to decide on their future together. Irving has a player option worth almost $37 million for next year, and if he opts in will become a free agent after the 2022–23 season.

