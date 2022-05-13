James Harden’s dismal performance against the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals sparked a continuing conversation about his ability to perform when it matters most.

Harden, who finished with 11 points in Philadelphia’s season-ending loss to Miami on Thursday, attempted only two shots in the second half of the game.

Five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson called out Harden for his dreadful performance and one that lacked effort.

“James Harden, in a close out game you can’t have a performance like that; only take two shots and score no points in the second half?” Johnson tweeted.

Like Johnson, many thought Harden could have been more active in the 76ers’ offense and taken more shots. However, after the game, the 10-time All-Star said that his lack of shooting in the second half was based on Philadelphia running its offense and that the ball didn’t get back to him.

When 76ers president Daryl Morey made the trade to send Ben Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden to be in Philadelphia, he—along with others—felt Harden gave them the best chance to win a championship. Harden’s ability to score and lead the 76ers’ offense seemed like the perfect match to pair with Embiid.

Instead, the 76ers’ loss went down as another disappointing playoff moment in Harden's career.

