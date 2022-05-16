Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been accused of being modest, and his latest proclamation about his team is anything but. And the topic at hand is not Dallas’s Super Bowl chances in 2022, but rather what price tag would be attached to the franchise in a hypothetical sale.

Speaking to ProFootballTalk‘s Peter King, Jones estimated that he could get more than $10 billion if he ever decided to sell the team, which would far-and-away be the highest price ever for a sports franchise. But Jones was quick to clarify one thing: the Cowboys are not for sale.

“But let me make this very clear,” Jones said. “I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”

King notes that Forbes placed a $6.5 billion valuation on the Cowboys, while business consultant Marc Ganis estimated somewhere between $8 billion and $8.5 billion. Regardless, the true value of the franchise seems to be a moot point, as Jones is not interested in parting ways with his team.

Jones’s ownership tenure proved immediately successful, as the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in four years from 1992 to ’95. The team has won just four playoff games since, never advancing past the divisional round. Last season, Dallas finished 12–5 and won the NFC East, but fell to the 49ers at home in the wild card round.

