Mark Cuban Trolls Lil Wayne After Tweet About Luka Doncic

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban got his second big win of the week on Monday when he trolled rapper Lil Wayne after his team blew out the Suns in Game 7 Sunday.

Cuban quote tweeted a May 8 tweet from the rapper where he said Dallas star Luka Dončić was a “ho” and responded with his own lyrics.

Cuban simply tweeted a picture of Wayne in the front row of Game 7 seemingly stunned with the lyrics from his song “Uproar” as the caption.

“It’s a s--- show, put you front row," Cuban quoted in the tweet.

Dončić finished Game 7 with 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on the way to the Mavericks’ 123–90 win Sunday night. Dallas is on its way to its first Western Conference Finals since 2011 and will face the Warriors in Game 1 Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

Wayne has yet to respond but the noted Lakers fan is having a rough basketball season.

