Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Fan Catches Two Astros Home Runs in Same Inning

They say that lightning never strikes the same place twice. The same apparently cannot be said about home runs.

The Astros ambushed Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi during the second inning of Tuesday night’s game at Fenway Park, tagging him for five home runs in the span of 11 batters. In all, nine runs came across for Houston, putting the game out of reach before it really began.

That’s all well and good, except the improbability of five home runs being hit in the same inning was overshadowed by the fact that one fan caught two of them.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The girl sitting next to the lucky fan is wearing a Red Sox hat, so it’s a reasonable assumption that he is too. That means he likely wasn’t too thrilled with seeing his team get blown out, but he’ll probably all but forget about that detail years from now when he shares the tale of how he caught to home runs over the Green Monster.

The Red Sox eventually lost, 13-4, dropping their season record to 14-22. It’s been a miserable start to the season so far for Boston, but if Tuesday’s second inning can provide any source of solace, perhaps it’s that their fans can find reasons to smile even when their team is getting shellacked.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Adam Silver and Brittney Griner
Play
WNBA

Adam Silver Addresses NBA’s Role in Helping Bring Griner Home

Silver: “Our number one priority is her health and safety, and making sure she gets out of Russia.”

By Nick Selbe
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) in 2020.
Play
NFL

Report: Tarik Cohen Ruptures Achilles On Instagram Live

The free agent hasn’t played since Week 3 of the 2020 season.

By Madison Williams
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he respects peaceful protest in response to players potentially kneeling during the National Anthem.
Play
NBA

Silver: Increase in Fan Aggression Isn’t Correlated to Betting

The NBA commissioner believes the rise in fan aggression is “part of a larger societal issue.”

By Wilton Jackson
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley and NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum pose after Orlando Magic won the first pick during the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.
Play
NBA

NBA Mock Draft: Magic Win Lottery, Latest Projections

The 2022 NBA draft order is set and Orlando is on the clock. Here is The Crossover's latest projections.

By Jeremy Woo
A general view of the stage before the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.
Play
NBA

Magic Secure No. 1 Pick at 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

Orlando landed the first pick, while the Thunder, Rockets and Kings also grabbed top-four spots.

By Wilton Jackson
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) pumps his fist as he heads back up court after hitting a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Report: Al Horford Out Game 1 vs. Heat, Could Miss Game 2

The center is out for Game 1 vs. Heat due to entering health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

By Madison Williams
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson adjusts his tie during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Watson Admits Massage Therapist Cried After Session, per Report

The quarterback faces 22 active civil lawsuits detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault during massage therapy sessions.

By Madeline Coleman
patrick beverley
Play
NBA

NBA Considering New In-Season Tournament, per Report

With the play-in tournament for the playoffs here to stay, the NBA is looking to add another new competition format.

By Nick Selbe