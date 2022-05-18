Fan Catches Two Astros Home Runs in Same Inning

They say that lightning never strikes the same place twice. The same apparently cannot be said about home runs.

The Astros ambushed Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi during the second inning of Tuesday night’s game at Fenway Park, tagging him for five home runs in the span of 11 batters. In all, nine runs came across for Houston, putting the game out of reach before it really began.

That’s all well and good, except the improbability of five home runs being hit in the same inning was overshadowed by the fact that one fan caught two of them.

The girl sitting next to the lucky fan is wearing a Red Sox hat, so it’s a reasonable assumption that he is too. That means he likely wasn’t too thrilled with seeing his team get blown out, but he’ll probably all but forget about that detail years from now when he shares the tale of how he caught to home runs over the Green Monster.

The Red Sox eventually lost, 13-4, dropping their season record to 14-22. It’s been a miserable start to the season so far for Boston, but if Tuesday’s second inning can provide any source of solace, perhaps it’s that their fans can find reasons to smile even when their team is getting shellacked.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: