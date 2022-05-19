Since the Lakers are spending this offseason at home, LeBron James took the time Monday to answer some fan questions on Twitter. One of his answers elicited quite a response from the internet and it had to do with his son, Bronny.

Bronny is a four-star recruit who is finishing up his junior year at Sierra Canyon in California. James’s first-born son is also a highly sought-after guard and one fan asked James if he had been beaten by Bronny one-on-one yet.

“The last time we actually played I shattered the backboard on a dunk so we couldn’t finish the game,” James said in a tweet.

James’s response has almost 32,000 likes as of Thursday morning. He purposefully didn’t include the score of the pick-up game in his answer, but one could only imagine how that game went.

It’s one thing to play your dad in any sport, but when he’s 6’9” and one of the best athletes to ever live that can’t be an ideal scenario to have to keep him from the basket. Needless to say, James didn’t sound like he held back during their game.

In April, a clip from HBO’s The Shop was released and James reiterated that Bronny is the player he wants to play with the most in the NBA. He was also asked if he wants Bronny to beat him.

“Nah he cant’ beat me,” James said.

