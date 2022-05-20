Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Joe Burrow, Lane Kiffin, and Bob Cousy on Today's SI Feed
Joe Burrow, Lane Kiffin, and Bob Cousy on Today's SI Feed

NFL Network Analyst Names His 5 Most Underrated Quarterbacks Of All-Time

Finding a good quarterback is essential to a football team’s success. Over the last two decades, each NFL Super Bowl-winning team has featured an elite signal caller or a game manager to aid in its team winning the Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Brady, Brad Johnson, Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton and Eli Manning, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes along with others have led their teams to the NFL’s promised land.

However, some signal callers never achieve their ultimate dream. Their production and worth to their franchise was meaningful. But overtime, their contributions can be forgotten or overshadowed by other exceptional quarterbacks.

Peter Schrager, a senior writer for FOX Sports and who also stars on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show, shared his five most underrated NFL quarterbacks of all-time. His list included Steve McNair, Otto Graham, Jim Plunkett, Joe Flacco and Ken Anderson. 

It’s hard to forget the late three-time Pro Bowl quarterback McNair’s completion to Kevin Dyson, who came up mere inches away from giving the Titans a Super Bowl win against the Rams.

Browns legend Graham, a five-time Pro Bowler, is often considered one of most well-respected quarterbacks from the late 1940s to mid ’50s. He led the Browns to a league championship each year between 1946 to ’55, winning seven, and posted more than 55 wins for the Browns in the playoffs during his era.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Plunkett spent 16 seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowls in latter stages of his career with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders). Plunkett served as the backup quarterback in both seasons before becoming the starter in both seasons that the Raiders won titles. Even more, he is the only eligible quarterback with two Super Bowl wins as a starter that has yet to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Flacco was not the most elite quarterback in the league’s history. However, when he helped the Ravens defeat the 49ers in 2013, tying Joe Montana and Kurt Warner for the most touchdowns in a single postseason, it led to him becoming the highest paid quarterback in NFL history.

Anderson nearly brought Cincinnati its first Super Bowl in 1981 against the 49ers. Despite not securing the biggest win after an impressive performance on the big stage, he retired as the Bengals greatest passer of all time, throwing for 197 touchdowns and more than 32,000 yards. However, he is often forgotten within the league.

Winning a championship or not, these quarterbacks were some of the best to do it in their respective eras. 

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Ricky Starks wrestling for AEW.
Wrestling

Ricky Starks Is ‘All in’ As He Continues Ascension Within AEW

The 32-year-old has embraced the grind and is now thriving in his role with the wrestling company.

By Justin Barrasso
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Denver Broncos during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Chiefs’ Sneed’s Car Shot at in Hometown

Sneed’s agent Safarrah Lawson told reporters the Chiefs cornerback was subject to “a random and unnecessary act of violence.”

By Jelani Scott
Arch Manning throws a pass.
College Football

Arch Manning to Visit Texas As QB Inches Closer to Commitment

The high school quarterback will reportedly visit Austin with a teammate in June.

By Daniel Chavkin
dejounte-murray-gregg-popovich
Extra Mustard

Dejounte Murray Tweets Juvenile Detention Story

The Spurs guard tweeted about his experience in juvenile detention after his best season as a professional.

By Mike McDaniel
James Corden, Miami Grand Prix
Play
Extra Mustard

James Corden Tried to Improve McLaren at Miami Grand Prix

The late night host tried to help Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the Miami Grand Prix.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Aaron Wise hits his tee shot during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament.
Golf

Aaron Wise Hit in Head With Tee Shot During PGA Championship

Wise was hit by an errant shot while on the seventh hole during the second round of the tournament.

By Wilton Jackson
Jul 9, 2019; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Sage Steele emcees the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Report: Steele Injured By Errant Tee Shot at PGA Championship

Medical personnel tended to the longtime ESPN anchor immediately following the incident.

By Jelani Scott
Terry Stotts on the Portland sidelines.
NBA

Report Names Three Finalists for Lakers Head Coaching Job

Two former head coaches and a high-level assistant are up for the position.

By Daniel Chavkin