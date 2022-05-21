Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Jim Nantz Shares Story About Origin of His Signature ‘Hello Friends’

Legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz coined his infamous phrase “Hello Friends” while working the PGA Championship 20 years ago.

On Saturday, he opened his CBS third round coverage the same way he has for every sporting event in the last two decades by saying that famous phrase.

Nantz went onto Joe Buck and Michael Collins’ PGA coverage on ESPN2 ahead of his own announcing job on Saturday to explain where the origin of his “Hello Friends” tradition began.

The 63-year-old broadcaster said he used to write letters to famous sports journalists back in his 20s, including to Buck’s father Jack, and one of those letters led him to play a round of golf with Jim McKay, longtime host of ABC’s Wide World of Sports. In that meeting, McKay advised Nantz to make himself think that he’s talking to one person instead of millions when he goes on air.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Even though Nantz joined CBS in 1985, it took him until 2002 when he coined the phrase to understand what McKay meant.

“I never really understood what he was saying until I came up with that line, ‘Hello Friends,’” Nantz said. “I look into that lens, and there are millions of people on the other side and you don’t see them, there’s no feedback, but for that one little moment, you call it being centered, your world feels right.”

Nantz admitted thinking of his deceased father helps him relax while being on air in front of millions of people.

“I just feel that connection and it relaxes me, because it doesn’t matter how many years you do it, when we come on the air later today for our third round coverage, I will look into that lens when they bring it up to the booth, and Nick [Faldo] will be sitting alongside, and I’ll say ‘Hello Friends,’” Nantz said. “For that little millisecond, I will think about my dad, and my universe will be in a good place.”

More Golf Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Lyon-Barcelona-UWCL-Final
Play
Soccer

Watch: Lyon Routing Barcelona in UWCL Final

Catarina Macario made history as the first U.S. player to score in a UEFA Champions League final as part of Lyon’s impressive opening to the match in Turin.

By Avi Creditor
Sean Marks
NBA

Report: Lakers, Nets Execs Met at NBA Combine

As both franchises enter a period of transition this summer, team executives have reportedly met at the NBA Combine.

By Mike McDaniel
Kadarius Toney on the field for the New York Giants
Play
NFL

Giants’ Kadarius Toney Had Minor Knee Surgery, per Report

The Giants wideout is reportedly expected to be ready for training camp in July.

By Wilton Jackson
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher (left) and Alabama coach Nick Saban (right) before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
College Football

Saban Doubles Down on Call for ‘Parity’ in College Athletics

The Alabama coach expanded on his comments regarding parity in college athletics as he appeared on ESPN+’s coverage of the PGA Championship on Saturday.

By Mike McDaniel
Steve Spurrier
Extra Mustard

Steve Spurrier Takes Shot at Fisher Over Saban Controversy

The former Florida and South Carolina coach is backing the Alabama coach in this feud.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson adjusts his tie during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson’s Lawyer Shares Update on NFL’s Discipline Decision

The quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits, and depending on the NFL’s investigation on him, he could be suspended for the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams
Nick Saban of the Alabama football team.
College Football

Miami Booster Calls Out Saban Over NIL Concerns

John Ruiz believes the Alabama coach was way off base with his comments.

By Daniel Chavkin
Baltimore Orioles' No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman takes a pitch during his Delmarva Shorebirds' debut on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
MLB

Orioles Call Up No. 1 Prospect Adley Rutschman

The catcher was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft, and he has played in the minor leagues since 2020.

By Madison Williams