A big-time collision during Saturday’s Game 3 reportedly led to an interesting post-game exchange involving Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri and Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

St. Louis suffered an early blow in its eventual 5–2 loss to Colorado after losing its starting goalie to injury after colliding with Kadri in the first period. As the All-Star defenseman explained what happened during his an interview with NHL on TNT after the game, Kadri encountered an unexpected interruption from off-camera.

“Just tried to poke the puck free, I think their weakside defenseman hit me and that’s what caused the collision. So, I hope he’s alright. I’m not sure if he just threw a water bottle at me or not but, I mean, not much I can do, man,” Kadri said.

The Athletic’s Peter Baugh later confirmed the off-screen distraction did, in fact, come from a disgruntled Binnington.

Blues head coach Craig Berube told reporters after the game Binnington, who won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019, is currently being evaluated for a lower body injury. The former All-Star’s status remains to be determined.

With the win, the Avalanche are now up 2–1 in their second-round series against the Blues. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night at 9:30 p.m. ET.