Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Shows Off Baseball Swing While Taking Batting Practice With Gronk

Tom Brady has left very few stones unturned over the course of his historic NFL career. Seven Super Bowl wins? Check. A lucrative broadcasting contract with Fox following his eventual retirement? Check.

A call-up to an MLB team? Well, not quite. 

Although Brady won’t be getting sent up to baseball’s big leagues anytime soon, he proved recently that he knows his way around a bat. In a video posted on his various social media accounts Tuesday, the Buccaneers quarterback showed off a rather impressive left-handed swing. 

Helping him out at his makeshift batting practice was none other than his most-trusted pass-catcher, tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Brady showed off impressive, though not unsurprising coordination in the few at-bats shown in the video. While the contact was crisp, he didn’t quite have the power to get the ball over the fence, or to the warning track. 

The 6’6” Gronkowski showed off remarkable range in the outfield as he tracked down Brady’s fly balls. When it comes to making a catch, the four-time All-Pro clearly knows a thing or two.

Brady has some history with baseball after playing catcher in high school. The Expos selected in the 18th round of the 1995 first-year player draft, projecting him as a potential All-Star. However, Brady ultimately chose football over baseball and went on to play in college at Michigan. 

The 44-year-old’s baseball career may be in the past, but his video turned some heads on Tuesday. The Nationals appeared ready to honor the franchise’s past offer to Brady and Angels star Mike Trout took note of the quarterback’s cuts at the plate.

After briefly retiring earlier this offseason, Brady announced his return to Tampa for another year with the Super Bowl LV champs. Gronkowski has yet to announce his intentions for this fall.

