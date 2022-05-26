Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes Hypes Up Chiefs Rookie WR After Viral Video of One-Handed Catch

Chiefs rookie wide receiver Justyn Ross became popular on Twitter Wednesday when a slow-motion video of him making an incredible one-handed catch during practice went viral and his quarterback decided to give him some praise. 

Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter and explained that he didn’t think the catch was the wildest part of the short video. 

“Craziest part about this was dude acted like this was normal after he caught it...@jross8,” Mahomes said in a tweet. 

The pass was low and ahead of Ross, who went undrafted out of Clemson, but he somehow made the grab with one hand and casually walked off the field after the move. Despite being eligible for his senior year in college, Ross entered the draft after his redshirt junior year where he tallied 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

Ross signed with Kansas City earlier this month and he joins a wide receiver corps under pressure to perform after Tyreek Hill’s exit. Mahomes is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the world and it sounds like he likes what he’s seeing from the humble rookie. 

Breaking
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

