Tom Brady sat courtside at Tuesday night’s Aces vs. Sun game in Las Vegas ahead of The Match golf tournament he’s competing in on Wednesday.

Aces guard Kelsey Plum was extremely excited to see her favorite athlete in attendance for the game on Tuesday.

“Tom Brady is my favorite athlete,” Plum said. “They came before the game and said ‘Listen, Tom Brady is coming to the game,’ and I said ‘Shut up, no he’s not.’”

The 27-year-old admitted that she wanted to make her meeting with Brady one he would never forget. So, she decided to bark at him.

“We played the first half, and I walked out, and I was just like ‘Don’t say anything, don’t say anything,’” Plum said. “And then I locked eyes with him, and I was like ‘Screw it.’ I went right up to him, I dapped him up, gave him a big hug. I was like ‘Man, you’re a dog, I love you.’”

“This woman just barked at Tom Brady,” Aces forward A’ja Wilson said during the post-game interview.

The Aces beat the Sun 89–81 Tuesday night, moving them to a 9–1 record on the season, their best 10-game start to a season in franchise history. The team has won their last seven games.

