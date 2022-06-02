Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Tom Brady, LeBron James and Tyreek Hill on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, LeBron James and Tyreek Hill on Today's SI Feed

Tua Tagovailoa Clapped Back at ‘Twitter Warriors’ Thursday

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has received his fair share of online criticism ever since joining the NFL—specifically because of his arm strength. And the 24-year-old decided to take a shot at those who he called “keyboard warriors.”

“For me, it’s just zone that out,” he said Thursday. “I mean, we come out to practice, everyone else … Twitter warriors, you know, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them—they’re not out here practicing with us working hard.”

Tagovailoa is entering his third season with Miami since being selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama. And since entering the NFL, he’s ranked near the bottom of NFL signal-callers in terms of yards per attempt. Last season, he completed 263 passes for just 2,653 passing yards. He averaged 5.5 air yards per completion. 

His 67.8% completion percentage was good enough to rank seventh in 2021 but his lack of deep passes has been a constant storyline. During practice Thursday, he completed a deep pass to Tyreek Hill and had some fun when talking to the media about it as well. Earlier in the offseason, the team posted a video of him completing a deep ball to Hill but it went viral because online users pointed out Hill had to slow down to make the grab. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I don’t know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek, but … I don’t know about you but that looked like money,” Tagovailoa said. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins 

Breaking
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

YOU MAY LIKE

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott
Play
Fantasy

32 Fantastic Fantasy Football Facts

One historical note per team that could inform your decisions going forward.

By Michael Fabiano
Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura at a WNBA game in 2015
Play
Wrestling

Outspoken Jesse Ventura Finds a New Outlet for His Views

The former wrestler and ex-governor of Minnesota is launching a new multimedia project with his son.

By Justin Barrasso
Mike Trout looks on from the dugout
Play
Fantasy

Mike Trout: Beleaguered Fantasy Football Commissioner

By Jennifer Piacenti
Tom Brady
Play
NFL

Brady Explains Why He Came Out of Retirement After One Month

The legendary quarterback revealed he felt some pressure because of free agency.

By Madeline Coleman
David Tepper
Play
NFL

Panthers Owner David Tepper’s Real Estate Company Files for Bankruptcy

Tepper is the league’s richest owner.

By Mike McDaniel
Lacrosse sticks on the ground.
College

UMass Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dies at 19

He was a sophomore communications major who played midfielder for the Minutemen.

By Joseph Salvador
WNBA logo on a Spalding basketball
Play
WNBA

WNBA May Add Two Expansion Teams Before 2024, per Report

The WNBA has not expanded since adding the Atlanta Dream in 2008.

By Michael Shapiro
Julian Strawther and Drew Timme slap hands
Play
College Basketball

College Basketball’s Winners, Losers of NBA Draft Deadline

Drew Timme’s return puts Gonzaga back in the mix for No. 1, but not everyone made out as well this week.

By Kevin Sweeney