Patrick Mahomes Brings Popular Texas Fast Food Chain to Kansas

You can take the boy out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of the boy.

Patrick Mahomes has been a member of the Chiefs for five years, but he clearly has never lost sight of his Texas roots. Now, the former Texas Tech star has brought a Lone Star State icon to Kansas by opening the first-ever Whataburger franchise in the state.

The popular San Antonio-based fast food chain made its debut in Kansas City, Mo., last year, but Mahomes now owns the first location in the Sunflower State. The Chiefs quarterback visited those Kansas City locations in 2021 incognito, perhaps to gather intel for his eventual business venture.

“I’m glad to see Kansas City, embrace it just like we do down in Texas,” Mahomes said at the time, per Priscilla Aguirre of the Houston Chronicle.

The first patron of Mahomes’ Whataburger, a woman named Karen, got in line shortly before midnight on Monday in order to be the location’s inaugural customer.

“Patrick Mahomes! I mean, that’s the only way … ” Karen said, according to 41 Action News. “We’re here to support Patrick.”

Last year, Mahomes spoke about his love for Whataburger and why the fast food chain means so much to him.

Obviously, being from Texas, you have a lot of Texas pride. And Whataburger is kind of at the forefront of that,” Mahomes told NBC Sports. “I’ve always ate Whataburger since I was a little kid. And then when I got older, I’d babysit my brother, and there was a Whataburger literally down the street. And we would always grab that and kind of have that while my mom was working.”

