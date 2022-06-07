Sean McVay Says Odell Beckham Jr. Crashed His Wedding

Sean McVay married longtime fiancée Veronika Khomyn on Saturday, officially tying the knot in an outdoor ceremony.

However, the Rams coach revealed there was an uninvited guest who managed to find his way into the wedding: free agent wide receiver and Super Bowl LVI champion Odell Beckham Jr.

McVay explained on the I Am Athlete podcast that he struggled to balance giving out wedding invitations to his current and former players and that Beckham was ultimately left off the original list. That didn’t prevent the receiver from making an impromptu appearance anyway.

“Odell and I have a great relationship. I love Odell and so only in Odell’s fashion could he be the wedding-crasher at our wedding,” McVay said on the podcast. “O showed up, crashed the wedding and I loved it. Even my mom was like ‘Oh, he’s so nice and he is handsome in person too.’”

McVay continued, revealing that he had a message for Beckham at the reception: “You crashed my wedding, you re-sign with the Rams, then, man!”

Beckham remains unsigned as of early June after suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl against the Bengals. It’s the second time that the 29-year-old receiver has sustained the injury in his left knee in a span of less than two years.

Prior to the injury, Beckham was a valuable contributor after signing with the Rams following his release from the Browns in early November. He racked up 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular season games with Los Angeles before adding 288 yards and four more scores in the playoffs.

McVay said that Beckham was moving well on the dance floor at the wedding reception and that he’d love to have the three-time Pro Bowler back with the team in 2022.

“We would love to have Odell back,” McVay said. “If he’s ready to go do this thing again, nobody would be more excited than me to have him back with us.”

More NFL Coverage:

• The Fantasy Case Against Cooper Kupp

• Tony Romo Reacts to Marion Barber’s Death on Twitter

• Report: 49ers Excuse Garoppolo’s Absence From Minicamp

• Ram Digest: Trying to Come Home': Who Did Former Rams LB Von Miller Call Before Bills Signing?

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest