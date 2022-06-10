Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

Legendary Michigan Coach Lloyd Carr Sports Notre Dame Hat After Grandson’s Commitment

Class of 2024 quarterback prospect C.J. Carr officially signed with Notre Dame on Thursday.

While proud of his grandson for committing to one of the most storied college football programs in the country, Carr’s grandfather Lloyd has some ties with a traditional rival.

Lloyd worked on Michigan football’s staff from 1980 to 2007, serving as the head coach from ‘95 until he retired. During Lloyd’s tenure as the Wolverine head coach, the two teams went back and forth in some highly-contested matchup. The Hall of Fame coach finished his head coaching career vs. Notre Dame 5–4.

But, Lloyd seemed to have put aside those past feelings about the Fighting Irish as his grandson joins the roster in the fall of 2024. He posed in a Notre Dame hat with C.J. following his announcement.

Lloyd finished his coaching career with a 122–40 overall record,  winning or sharing five Big Ten titles.

C.J. is the fifth ranked quarterback prospect for his class on 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He is ranked No. 1 in the state of Michigan, hailing from Saline High School.

C.J., who threw for nearly 2,700 yards and 28 touchdowns against four interceptions in 2021, marks the third commitment for Notre Dame’s ’24 class, joining defensive linemen Brandon Davis-Swain and Owen Wafle.

