Anthony Davis truly does enjoy his offseason time. While hanging out with Nuke Squad, a gaming YouTube channel, the Lakers star revealed he hasn’t shot a basketball in over two months.

“I haven’t shot a basketball since maybe April 5,” Davis said. “Probably like April 5.”

April 5 was Davis’s last game of the regular season this past year when the Lakers played the Suns in Phoenix. He only played 40 games in the 2021–22 season largely because of a sprained MCL he suffered in December and an ankle injury later in the season.

The eight-second clip of him sharing the information has gone viral on Twitter since fans were fairly shocked that the all-time great completely checks out of basketball after the season ends.

However, in a previous interview, Davis can be seen being transparent about how he approaches the offseason and not shooting since the season ended falls right in his timeline. Davis said he gives his body a month off to heal and then does six weeks straight of weight training every day. Finally, he doesn’t start basketball activities until at least a month-and-a-half before training camp because it “comes back easy.”

In his 40 appearances this past season, Davis averaged 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

