Big New Name, Image & Likeness Deals In Ohio State and Virginia
Big New Name, Image & Likeness Deals In Ohio State and Virginia

Ohio State Fans Not Happy with Marcus Freeman’s Academics Comment

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman made a comment about Ohio State’s academics in an interview with CBS Sports and Ohio State fans took issue with it on Twitter. 

“You don’t go to class [at places like that]?” Freeman said rhetorically during the interview. “Okay, take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you’re forced every day to go to class.”

Freeman’s comments suggest that Ohio State is less focused on academics than Notre Dame and players don’t show up to class. During an interview in January, he made similar remarks when comparing both schools.

“We don’t do negative recruiting, I loved my time at Ohio State,” Freeman said. “But the reality is we believe that Notre Dame offers you something that nowhere else in the country can give you and that’s the opportunity to win a national championship, to be developed to be an NFL draft pick and to join a network from this degree that you can earn from this place that will set you up for the rest of your life.”

Freeman attended Ohio State from 2004 to ’08 and was drafted by the Bears in 2009, but got his first coaching job with the Buckeyes in 2010 as a graduate assistant. He’s entering his first full year as the Fighting Irish’s coach and his first opponent is the Buckeyes in Week 1. 

Here are some reactions from Ohio State fans on his comments:

