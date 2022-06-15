LeBron James Had a Moment With the Stanley Cup

LeBron James is typically still playing basketball early into the month of June. Through 19 NBA seasons, the four-time NBA champion has made 10 appearances in the NBA Finals.

However, in the 2021-22 season, one in which saw the Lakers miss the playoffs and the second time in four years that Los Angeles did not qualify for the postseason, James is enjoying his month of June in a different way.

Beyond him watching the Celtics and Warriors battle for this year’s NBA championship, the 18-time All-Star is watching a little hockey or rather he enjoyed the sight of taking in the sport’s championship trophy. Check it out.

In a new episode of The Shop with Uninterrupted, the Lakers’ star was excited to touch and see the Stanley Cup, the trophy given annually to the National Hockey League playoff champion.

James was clearly excited and mesmerized by North America’s oldest professional sports trophy that sits three feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.

As the NHL’s Avalanche and reigning NHL champion Lightning prepare to square off in Game 1 of the ‘22 Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, James can always say that he had his moment with the trophy before the trophy was lifted and a NHL champion was crowned.

After all, this offseason has been a different one for James. Seeing another championship trophy could have motivated him even more to go after his fifth NBA title in the 2022-23 NBA season.

