Mike McCarthy Canceled Wednesday Practice for Special Team Event

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy canceled the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp in order to host a team bonding event.

The coach, who is entering his third season as head coach in Dallas, took the team to a local TopGolf for the team bonding event.

In a TikTok video posted by backup quarterback Ben DiNucci, fans can see Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Trevon Diggs, Tyron Smith, Jayron Kearse, Ian Bunting and DiNucci himself swing the golf clubs.

DeNucci asked fans which football player had the best golf swing, and most of the comments said the backup quarterback himself. 

Fans wondered if it was a good idea for the Cowboys to take a day off of minicamp to focus on a different sport. The team lost to the 49ers in a surprising upset in the wildcard playoff round last season. They lead the NFC East last season with a 12–5 record.

But, other fans saw it as a fun way for the team to bond outside of the football field.

The third and final day of the mandatory minicamp is scheduled for Thursday, and as of right now, is supposed to continue as normal.

