Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Grant Hill Once Saved JJ Redick From a Humiliating (and Disgusting) Hazing Experience

Grant Hill Once Saved JJ Redick From a Humiliating (and Disgusting) Hazing Experience

Also in Traina Thoughts: BizNasty joins the SI Media Podcast; in addition to bat flips, we now have bat spiking, J.J. Watt off the top rope and more.

Also in Traina Thoughts: BizNasty joins the SI Media Podcast; in addition to bat flips, we now have bat spiking, J.J. Watt off the top rope and more.

1. Hazing in sports is controversial. As time has gone by, more and more stories of rituals going too far have made headlines.

Now, the definition of “too far” is, obviously, subjective.

Luckily for J.J. Redick, in 2006, his old teammate, Grant Hill thought one particular way of hazing a rookie was crossing the line.

On the latest episode of Redick’s podcast, The Old Man & the Three, Hill told a story about how the Magic dealt with Redick’s tardiness during his rookie season, back when hazing wasn’t so controversial.

“You were late one day,” Hill said to Redick. “You were late many days, You might have shown up when practice was over. The veterans brought you in the locker room and they put you in a chair, one of those swivel chairs that someone wheels. And they’re starting to talk to [Redick], ‘You can’t do this, blah, blah, blah,’ and then they just duct-tape [Redick] to the chair and then they wheel [Redick] into the showers and turn the showers on and then Hedo Turkoglu says, ‘Let’s pee on him,’ and I’m like, ’No, no, no, no, no, we can’t.’

And so they wheeled [Redick] out onto the court and they duct-taped him in the chair to the basketball stanchion and left him out there.”

Hill then reiterated that he wasn’t down with Turkoglu’s idea.

“But just remembering that moment,” said Hill, “and trying to be like, ‘O.K., this is my guy, but you know, we gotta do a little rookie hazing, but I’m not gonna let you pee on him.’”

Redick, to his credit, admitted that his hazing was deserved.

“I’m gonna be honest with you; you guys were brutal to me,” said Redick. “I didn’t know that level of hatred existed before I even showed up. Part of it was me being a little immature, fairly immature, and my natural brashness, confidence that I give off. So I probably was an asshole my rookie year.”

2. A brand-new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning, and it features an interview with Paul “BizNasty” Bissonnette.

The media star talks about how he ended up getting the gig with TNT, what the television experience has been like for him and the challenges he faces doing a network television show while also doing a podcast for Barstool Sports at the same time.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Other topics discussed include Bissonnette’s intense feud with Rangers fans, which players he’d like to have on Spittin Chiclets, which celebrity would be his dream interview and why working for TNT has been one of the best experiences of his life.

Following Biz, is the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment with Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York. Jimmy and Sal discuss Adam Sandler’s new movie, Hustle, the MLS–Apple TV+ deal and the pros and cons of summer. The segment finishes with Jimmy and analyzing recent Apple reviews for the SI Media Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

3. J.J. Watt has always seemed like the nicest, most easygoing guy, but on Wednesday night he decided to bludgeon DraftKings after the sports betting company got snarky with him.

4. Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs passed on a bat flip Wednesday and opted for a bat spike after hitting a game-winning home run against the Marlins.

5. Good reporting here from Bills tight end Dawson Knox who revealed Wednesday that his quarterback, Josh Allen, is addicted to telling Deez Nuts jokes.

6. Once again, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo trended on Twitter on Wednesday after appearing on First Take. This time, Russo got people worked up about a top-five sports fan bases list.

Personally, I thought this Russo clip was way, way, better.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you're a wrestling fan, you will thoroughly enjoy John Cena giving you an inside look at his very first match in WWE.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Colin Morikawa plays the bunker at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Play
Extra Mustard

SI: AM | Bob Harig Previews the U.S. Open

What to expect from this weekend’s tournament.

By Kevin Sweeney
Jaden Ivey dribbles a ball for Purdue vs. Iowa.
NBA

Report: Kings Aren’t Preferred Destination for Jaden Ivey

Sacramento owns pick No. 4 in the NBA draft.

By Daniel Chavkin
Layden Blocker
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2023 PG Blocker Could Move Up College Decision

Blocker is making a legitimate case for being in the top tier of the SI99 when rankings drop later this year.

By Jason Jordan
Chicago Bears Cole Kmet, David Montgomery
Play
Fantasy

Chicago Bears 2022 Fantasy Outlook

The Windy City tight end is in position to become a fantasy fixture.

By Shawn Childs
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a fourth quarter pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Play
Fantasy

Justin Fields 2022 Fantasy Projections

Inconsistent passing stats should have fantasy managers concerned.

By Shawn Childs
Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

David Montgomery 2022 Fantasy Projections

The 25-year-old should be on the cusp of career-year, yet skepticism is abound.

By Shawn Childs
Chicago Bears Darnell Mooney
Play
Fantasy

Darnell Mooney 2022 Fantasy Projections

Despite being the Bears No. 1 WR, fantasy managers underappreciate this receiver.

By Shawn Childs
Ramon Jefferson
College Football

Top 10 Players Available in the College Football Transfer Portal

Jazston Turnetine, Ramon Jefferson and Lorenzo McCaskill are among the best talents still searching for a new home.

By John Garcia Jr.