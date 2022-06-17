Mike Tyson Walks Behind People Talking About Mike Tyson, and It’s Great

1. The content game is a very weird thing. People–some who get paid a lot of money—spend their days trying to come up with ideas and concepts that will click with their audience.

It seems the more people involved and the more money people make, the more they overthink things.

It’s usually the simplest bits that end up being the best. Case in point, this segment from Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The show interviewed people on the street about Mike Tyson. Among the questions:

• Who are the greatest athletes of all time?

• Who do you think would win a fight between Connor McGregor and Mike Tyson?

• What do you think of Mike Tyson?

• Do you think you in your prime could go in the ring with Mike Tyson now?

• What do you think about Mike Tyson’s face tattoo?

Then, as the people gave their answers, the legendary boxer came out from behind them and walked right next to them as they spoke.

The reactions were fantastic.

At one point, when one of the people interviewed said Tyson was “kind of crazy,” the 55-year-old former champion said, “He is very lucky that I’m a peaceful man.”

Tyson definitely comes across as lighthearted and at peace in the bit, which is a far cry from his old days and interviews like this.

2. Just a perfect photo.

3. You won’t think of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully the same way after hearing this story from WFAN radio host Gregg Giannotti.

4. Congrats to Bill Simmons for hitting quite a milestone this week. Simmons has now produced 1,000 episodes of his podcast for The Ringer.

5. Early this morning, it was announced that Vince McMahon is stepping away from the company while it investigates an alleged payment to a staffer who allegedly had an affair with McMahon.

A little while later, the WWE announced that Vince’s character, Mr. McMahon, would be appearing on Friday Night Smackdown.

Only Vince McMahon and the WWE.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Paul “BizNasty” Bissonnette.

The media star talks about how he ended up getting the gig with TNT, what the television experience has been like for him and the challenges he faces doing a network television show while also doing a podcast for Barstool Sports at the same time.

Other topics discussed include Bissonnette’s intense feud with Rangers fans, which players he’d like to have on Spittin Chiclets, which celebrity would be his dream interview and why working for TNT has been one of the best experiences of his life.

Following Biz is the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment with Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York. Jimmy and Sal discuss Adam Sandler’s new movie Hustle, the MLS–Apple TV+ deal and the pros and cons of summer. The segment finishes with Jimmy and analyzing recent Apple reviews for the SI Media Podcast.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Paul McCartney, who somehow turns 80 on Saturday, played a show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Thursday and brought out Bruce Springsteen as a surprise guest. While I’m not a fan of Springsteen’s music, I know many of you are, so to show what a great guy I am, I’m posting the video just for you.

