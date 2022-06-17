Skip to main content
Stephen Curry Says Aaron Donald Inspired His Ring Celebration

Stephen Curry’s NBA Finals celebration started in the middle of the third quarter, when Curry pointed to his ring finger after hitting a three to go up 22 points in Game 6. That was Golden State’s largest lead of the game, but there were still 18 minutes left in the game when Curry made the gesture.

Well, Curry didn’t come up with that celebration by himself. He said took inspiration from another champion this years, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

“Shoutout to Aaron Donald for giving me some inspiration for that celebration because I felt it in the moment. It might’ve been a little early, but I felt it,” he said after the game.

In the Super Bowl vs. Cincinnati, Donald made a fourth down stop on Joe Burrow to secure the Rams win and receive his first ring. That is when he pointed to his ring finger to show the world he finally reached the NFL’s mountaintop.

The Warriors haven’t been shy to celebrate their championship. With Curry picking up his fourth ring, he wasn’t shy either.

