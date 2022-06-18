Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

Justin Thomas Has Amazing Reaction to U.S. Open Announcer’s Mistake

When two-time golf major champion Justin Thomas approached the first tee box on Saturday at the U.S. Open, he was surprisingly called by the wrong name.

The first tee box announcer, who proclaims all the golfer’s names and hometowns before they tee off for the round, made quite the mistake when Thomas was up.

“From Louisville, Kentucky, Justin Thompson.”

The 29-year-old didn’t expect to hear the wrong name, and he reacted with a confused face as he prepared his tee and ball.

The broadcast team quickly corrected the mistake, emphasizing Thomas as the golfer’s last name for viewers at home.

It’s not like Thomas is some unknown golfer. He’s made quite a name for himself in his career, winning two PGA Championships (including just last month), 15 PGA Tour events and formerly being ranked as the World No. 1 player. He now ranks No. 5 in the world and No. 3 in FedEx Cup rankings.

Thomas entered the third round tied for 33rd with a score of one over par. He trailed leaders Colin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen by six strokes.

