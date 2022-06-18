Baseball Hall of Famer and former Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax was honored with a statue outside of Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

Koufax was the youngest player in MLB history elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was chosen in his first year of eligibility when he was only 36 years old in 1972. The same year, his No. 32 jersey was retired by the Dodgers. Now, at 86 years old, Koufax was honored with a statue.

To greet him at the ceremony was eight-time All-Star and fellow Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

The Dodgers posted photos of the two legends embracing and captured it “Living legends.”

Koufax solely played for the Dodgers in his 11-year career, first playing in Brooklyn and then in Los Angeles when the team moved. The former pitcher was a four-time World Series champion, two-time World Series MVP, seven-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner and NL MVP in 1963, just to summarize some of his biggest achievements.

He threw one perfect game on Sept. 9, 1965, one season before he retired from MLB. He had four no-hitters in his career.

Like Koufax, Kershaw has played with the Dodgers for his entire career thus far since 2008. He helped the team to a World Series in 2020, won NL MVP in 2014 and he’s a three-time Cy Young Award winner. He’s pitched one no-hitter in his career.

More MLB Coverage: