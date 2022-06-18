Skip to main content
William, Willson Contreras Embrace During First Game Against Each Other

For the first time in their MLB careers, brothers Willson and William Contreras shared the field with each other during the Cubs vs. Braves game on Saturday.

The brothers are both catchers, so when Willson came up to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, he embraced his brother in a hug.

The broadcast then panned to their family in the audience, and their mother was enjoying the moment.

The Contreras’ grew up in Venezuela together before making it big in baseball in the United States. The last time they shared a field was in their childhood. Willson showed his little brother around Wrigley Field on Friday.

Wilson has been with the Cubs since 2016, joining during the year of the team’s World Series run. He and Jason Heyward remain the two starters left on the Cubs from that 2016 team. 

The two-time All-Star has stepped up in a major way this season, so far leading the team with most runs (39), home runs (12 tied with Patrick Wisdom), on base percentage (.393) and slugging percentage (.531).

Being the younger brother by six years, William has been with the Braves since 2020, meaning he helped the team secure its World Series title last season. This season, he has 27 hits and 18 runs, along with nine home runs and 17 RBI. He’s batting .287/.368/.491.

The duo are also first and second in homers for catchers.

