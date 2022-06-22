Skip to main content
Patriots Unveil Red Throwback Uniforms for 2022 Season in Video

Get ready for the return of the iconic “Pat Patriot” throwback uniforms to Gillette Stadium in the 2022 NFL season.

The Patriots’ account on Twitter released a video that the franchise will bring back its red throwback in the team’s uniform rotation for the first time in the last decade. The uniform consists of a red jersey, white pants and a white helmet with the franchise’s original “Pat Patriot” logo. 

Initially, New England wore the red jerseys as its main uniform from 1960 to ’93. However, after ’93, the franchise chose to make the base color of its jersey blue and silver while using the current “Flying Elvis” logo. 

The Patriots brought back the red throwbacks to celebrate the NFL’s 75th anniversary season in ’94, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the AFL in 2009 while also wearing them in one instance in ’02 and once during the ’10, ’11 and ’12 NFL seasons. 

However, the league mandated the one-shell rule in ’13 outlawing alternate helmets, leading to the removal of the uniforms from the team’s rotation.

The last time these uniforms were worn was when current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was still playing in New England. In the ’22 season, Mac Jones will be calling the shots in the red uniforms. 

No need to panic Patriots fans. The franchise has witnessed success in the throwbacks as New England is 9–3 all-time in the attire. 

