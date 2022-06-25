Skip to main content
Pacers’ No. 6 Pick Bennedict Mathurin Calls Out LeBron James

Normally, rookies need to prove themselves vs. the best players in the NBA before they get respect. However, Bennedict Mathurin believes other players have to show they are better than him.

The new Pacers guard said he’s looking forward to his first game vs. LeBron James so that the two can match up and see who is the best of the two.

“A lot of people say he’s great,” Mathurin said, via The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver. “I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”

Mathurin was a breakout star in his sophomore season for Arizona last year, averaging 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. His play earned him a consensus All-American, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, and the Pac-12 tournament MVP.

However, no matter how good he was in college, it is still bold for Mathurin to say James has to prove he’s better and not the other way around. James has four MVPs, four NBA Finals MVPs, and is No. 2 all-time in points scored.

