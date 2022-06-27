Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Avalanche Player Wipes Out With Stanley Cup Right Before Team Trophy Photo

The Stanley Cup had been in the possession of the Avalanche for just a few minutes before disaster nearly struck inside Amalie Arena.

After defeating the two-time reigning champion Lightning in Sunday’s Game 6 to win the series 4–2, the Avalanche celebrated fervently in front of the away crowd. However, as the Colorado players began to position themselves for a team photo on the ice, forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel tripped and fell while skating with the Cup to get into the picture. 

The team let out a collective gasp as the Cup collided with the ice, resulting in a clear dent on the bottom of coveted trophy.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It’s not the first time that the Cup has been damaged as plenty of championship celebrations have led to the Cup needing some significant repairs. Nevertheless, Phil Pritchard, the Hockey Hall of Fame’s keeper of the Cup, said Monday’s fumble might’ve set a record for the fastest damage ever done to the historic trophy.

“I don’t even know if they even had it five minutes and there’s a dent at the bottom already,” Pritchard said. “Right in the middle of the team photo. It’s the third time the Avalanche have won it. I guess we have a little chat with them soon and go through the process of how we’re going to repair it and that. But the Stanley Cup tour will go on.”

Aube-Kubel will surely bear the brunt of jabs from his teammates in the years to come, but as Pritchard said, the Cup has endured its fair share of hardships over the course of history. Hopefully, the Avalanche can make it through the next week or so without making the damage much worse.

More NHL Coverage: 

• How the Avalanche Stormed Their Way to the Stanley Cup
• Darcy Kuemper’s Ability to Bounce Back Changed the Series for the Avalanche
• NHL Commissioner: League Will Generate Record Revenues This Season

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Carolina Panthers Matt Corral
Play
Fantasy

Carolina Panthers 2022 Fantasy Outlook

The rookie quarterback from Ole Miss should challenge to be the Week 1 starter.

By Shawn Childs
sam-darnold-panthers
Play
Fantasy

Sam Darnold 2022 Fantasy Projections

This could be his last season to prove he can be an NFL starting quarterback.

By Shawn Childs
Fantasy

Christian McCaffrey 2022 Fantasy Projections

There's nobody better when he's on the field, but how long can McCaffrey last?

By Shawn Childs
DJ moore thumb
Play
Fantasy

D.J. Moore 2022 Fantasy Projections

His consistency isn't a problem, but inconsistent QB play limits his potential.

By Shawn Childs
Detail of a wet Wimbledon logo at the All England Lawn Tennis Club
Play
Tennis

All England Club Explains Russian Player Ban at Wimbledon

All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said there was "no viable alternative."

By Michael Shapiro
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia Extended Six Months

Griner could face 10 years in prison after being arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

By Associated Press
Image from iOS (1)
Tennis

Serena Williams Changed Sports Forever

Looking back on the tennis legend’s career as she takes the court for the first time in over a year, and likely for one of the last times as a professional.

By Jon Wertheim
Brandon Gardner
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2023 Forward Brandon Gardner Picks St. John's

Gardner is one of the most versatile forwards in the country and thrives as an elite athlete.

By Jason Jordan