Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Julian Edelman Admits He’s ‘Still Scared’ of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

There are few coaches in sports history who ruled with an iron fist like Patriots coach Bill Belichick did and continues to do. Even in retirement, former New England wide receiver Julian Edelman admitted he still gets scared of his former coach when together. 

While on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Edelman gave his famous impression of Belichick and shared a recent encounter he had with him while visiting the Patriots.

“He was like, ‘Look, if I have to turn on the f------ TV and see you doing me every f------ day, like, what are we f------ doing here?’” Edelman said. “That’s what he would say to me and I’m sitting on egg shells—I’m still scared of the guy.”

Edelman played under Belichick for his entire 12-year career and won three Super Bowls with him. He was even named MVP of Super Bowl LIII after the team’s improbable comeback against the Falcons. He announced his retirement in April 2021 but it doesn’t sound like he has won any special treatment with the six-time Super Bowl champ. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

“He’s like the emperor, you know what I mean?” Edelman said. “So I walk in, and I’m all like, ‘Hey coach, you know it’s all out of love’ and he goes ‘Look, just shut the f--- up.’”

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more New England Patriots coverage, go to Patriots Country 

Breaking
FuboTV
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

YOU MAY LIKE

An overhead view of the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse before a Cavaliers game.
NBA

Cavs to Cover Travel Costs for Employees After Roe v. Wade Ruling

The franchise joins a contingent of athletes, other sports figures and organizations who have expressed their thoughts on Friday’s overturning.

By Zach Koons
Jaden Rashada
College Football

Report: Miami QB Recruit Agrees to $9.5 Million NIL Deal

The four-star California quarterback reportedly turned down a more lucrative offer to choose Hurricanes.

By Thomas Neumann
diddy
College Football

Diddy Pledges $1M Donations to Howard, Jackson State at BET Awards

“Because we should play for us!”

By Nick Selbe
Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson (21) returns to the locker room following pregame warmups before a game against the 49ers.
NFL

Report: Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell In Talks for Boxing Match

The two running backs may be swapping out their football cleats for boxing gloves next month.

By Zach Koons
Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks to forward Kevin Durant (7) during a game against the Celtics.
Play
NBA

Report: Nets Prepared to Lose Both Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

Irving has until Wednesday to make a decision on his player option.

By Joseph Salvador
MLB Power Rankings
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Players Heating Up After Cold Starts

Who’s trending in the right direction as we approach the All-Star break?

By Nick Selbe
NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Helps Fan With TikTok at Bar

The TNT analyst is notoriously against social media but he decided he wanted in on the action.

By Joseph Salvador
St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe poses for a picture in Aug. 1975.
NFL

Marlin Briscoe, AFL’s First Black Starting Quarterback, Dies at 76

Nicknamed “The Magician”, Briscoe is also a two-time Super Bowl champion and a member College Football Hall of Fame.

By Associated Press